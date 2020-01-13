EASLEY — Mrs. Jeanne Johnstone "Deedie" Hancock, 97, wife of the late Colonel Daniel Ward Hancock, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Born Jan. 16, 1922 in Newberry, Mrs. Hancock was a daughter of the late Thomas Kennerly and Jeanne Pelham Johnstone. She graduated from Newberry High School in 1939 and received her B.A. degree in English from Newberry College in 1943. She received many awards for singing at both the high school and college levels. Mrs. Hancock was a homemaker, an Army wife for 20 years, and a former Girl Scout Leader. A former member of Aveleigh Presbyterian Church in Newberry, she was a longtime member of Easley Presbyterian Church where she was a Past President of the Women of the Church. She was a former member of the Better Homes Club of Easley.

Surviving are two daughters, Pelham H. Edmonds and her husband, Robert, of Charlotte, and Jeanne H. Burgess and her husband, Richard, of Spartanburg; a son, Daniel Ward Hancock, Jr., and his wife, Ann, of Easley; six grandchildren, Amanda Hunt (Will), Ward Burgess, Richard Burgess (Holly), Laura Holt (Nick), Daniel Hancock (Angela), and Brantly Moore (Kent); nine great-grandchildren, Georgia and Amelia Hunt, Sara, Andrew, and Julia Burgess, Charlotte Holt, Joel, Martin, and Derek Hancock; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hancock was predeceased by three brothers, Alan, Thomas, and Ellerbe Johnstone; and two sisters, Brantly Alexander and Lilla Breazeale.

Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in the Johnstone Family Cemetery, Newberry, S.C., with the Rev. Dr. Christie S. Gravely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family members are at their respective homes.

The family would like to thank caregivers, Vickie Poston and Lissa Holland, and the staffs of Lutheran Hospice and Foothills Presbyterian Community for their exceptional care.

