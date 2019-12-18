EASLEY — Jeffrey Lane Finley, 54, of Easley, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.

Born in Oconee County, he was the son of Ronald L. and Barbara Felts Finley.

Jeff was a graduate of Wren High School, Class of 1983, and Lander University, Class of 1988. He was employed with Cass Information Systems, Inc. and was formerly associated with Windstream.

He was a member of Grace Church - Powdersville and was part of the Praise Band. He was a former Taekwondo instructor and taught guitar lessons. He loved life and his family and he will be greatly missed.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his two sons, Jacob Finley and Aaron Finley; his sister, Jennifer Karrol Osgood and her husband, Roger; and his two nephews, Sean Brett and David Brett.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Church - Powdersville. Private burial will follow the service.

The family received friends Tuesday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church - Powdersville, 9205 SC-81, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.