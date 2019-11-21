DACUSVILLE — Mr. Jeffrey "Jeff" Newton Stewart, 50, husband of Tina Burdine Stewart, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, the son of Brenda Farmer Stewart of Pickens and the late Fred Arlin Stewart, Mr. Stewart was a 1987 graduate of Pickens High School and the owner and operator of Stewart Enterprises of Upstate SC. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where he belonged to the Unity Sunday school class.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who loved and cherished hunting and farming with his son, Hunter.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 27 years and his mother, are a son, Hunter Stewart of Dacusville; three sisters, Melinda McJunkin (Tony), Tammy Pinion (Bryan), and Mary Spearman (Mike), all of Pickens; 16 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cedar Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Collide Student Ministry, 346 Sweetbriar Way, Easley, SC 29640.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff of Prisma Health Cancer Centers, Grove and Easley offices, for the love and care they have provided for Jeff.

