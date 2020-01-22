PICKENS — Jennie Lee Hendricks Easterly, 81, of Pickens passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 15, 2020.

Mrs. Easterly was born in Pickens, a daughter of the late Bunk and Sunie Masters Hendricks. She graduated from Pickens High School in 1957 and worked briefly for Sangamo where she met her husband, Edward Rex Easterly of over 56 years. She was a member of Easley First Baptist Church and the Marion Moorehead Sunday School class.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her daughter, Tonya Vickery and her husband Jeffrey; a "chosen" daughter, Betty Ann Cooper Black and her husband Reid; and three who called her Gigi, her two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Ally Vickery, and a "chosen" grandson, James Black.

Mrs. Easterly was preceded in death by her one brother, Glenn Hendricks; nine sisters, Geneva Clark, Jeanette Reece, Audrey Stokes, Thelma Yeager, Martha Ellen Hendricks, Bobbie Griffin, Evelyn Hendricks, Betty Elizabeth Hendricks, and Almedia Simpkins; and a half-sister, Helen Griffin.

Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 18, at Easley First Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. led by Dr. John Adams. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens, Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Meals on Wheels 349 Edgemont Ave Liberty, South Carolina 29657. Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Easterly family.