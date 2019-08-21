LIBERTY — Jennifer Maxine Emerson, 59, passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in her home in Liberty.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Glen Rodney Russell and Virginia Lee Meacham.

Jennifer was very loved by her family and had a passion for rescuing animals. Jennifer was a loving mother and took pride in being a very hard worker. She won the hearts of everyone she met and was generous to all.

Survivors include three sons; Jeremy Lee Emerson of Liberty, S.C., Michael Tory Emerson (Lindsay) of Liberty, S.C., John Finley Emerson (Christianna) of Pickens, S.C., five brothers; Glen E. Wilder (Ann) of Stevenson , Virginia, Terrence R. Russell (Nena) of Pittsboro, N.C., Timothy Ronald Russell of Panama City, Fla., Thomas R Russell (Karen) of Amelia, Ohio and Jeffrey Michael Russell ( Jeanne) of Pickens, S.C., Sister-in-law; Vivian Russell.

Jennifer also leaves three grandchildren; Jordan Emerson, Triston Emerson, and one that is on the way, and 17 nieces and nephews Hanna, Amy, Catherine, Michelle, Vanessa, Sherry, Tommy, Heath, Matt, Casey, Jason, Glen Wilder Jr., Joe, Randy, Jeffrey L. , Jack, D.J and her dog children; Sadie, Lily and Piper to share in her memory.

Jennifer was predeceased by a brother; Donald L. Russell and her Life partner; John C Brock.

A visitation was held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Dillard Funeral Home. Services followed in the funeral home chapel.

