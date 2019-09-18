NORRIS — Jerri Carol Ellenburg, 59, of 208 Mildred Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Gerald Douglas Charping and Elizabeth Kelley Gilstrap. She loved birds, music, gardening, and she was known for her green thumb and being able to grow just about anything.

Surviving are a daughter, Adrienne Sexton (Skeet) of Liberty; a sister, Cynthia Gilstrap of Liberty; a brother, Tony Charping of Liberty; two grandchildren, Mario "Nykell" King, Jr., and Skye Sexton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robbie Charping.

Memorial services to honor Jerri's life will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. The family will greet with friends and family following the service.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.