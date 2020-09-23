EASLEY — Jerry Elwin Flatebo, 83, husband of Connie Lynn Flatebo, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Born in Storden, Minn., a son of the late Jens Johann Flatebo and the late Erikka Nielsen Flatebo, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed life, traveling, Southern Gospel music, playing Norwegian Parcheesi, racing, trains, cars, and spending time with his family. Mr. Flatebo traveled the country as a truck driver for Prax Air and retired after many years of service. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Wendei Stoltie (Perry); grandchildren, Jimmy Stoltie and Hayley Smitley; two sons; and many more family members.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Kermit Flatebo, Jimmy Flatebo, Gordon Flatebo, and Douglas Flatebo; and sisters, Waunita Wilkinson and Cleo McIlwain.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choosing.

