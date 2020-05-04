EASLEY — Mr. Jerry Wayne James, 69, husband of Patricia "Pat" McCombs James, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Calvin "Buss" Edward James and the late Otis Elizabeth Gilstrap James, Mr. James was a graduate of Easley High School, employed with BI-LO for 40 years and previously worked with Winn Dixie. He was the owner and operator of James Motor, Inc. for 32 years. Surviving, in addition to his wife of 53 years, are a son, Jeremy Wayne James (Andrea) of Liberty; a brother, Floyd James (Martha) of Easley; a sister, Brenda James Gatlin (George) of Pickens; brothers and sisters-in-law, Faye Ellenburg (Alton), Bonnie McCombs, Jimmy McCombs and Nancy Turpin (Robert), all of Easley; three grandchildren, Londyn James, Jacob Powell and Brantley Powell; and one great-grandchild, Braxton Alexander. In addition to his parents, Mr. James was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Heyward and Levenia McCombs; and a brother-in-law, Bobby McCombs. Memorial services were Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.



