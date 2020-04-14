EASLEY — Jerry Benjamin Kelley Sr., age 79, of Easley, S.C., born May 18, 1940 went to be with our Lord on April 7, 2020. Born in West Union, Oconee County, S.C., he was the son of the late Allen Kelley and Edith White Kelley.

He leaves behind his loving wife Omega Dyar Kelley of Easley, two sons Ben Kelley (Joyce) of Pickens, S.C., and Michael Kelley (Jenny) of Pickens, S.C., and a daughter Junise Stracener of Easley. Also surviving are six loving grandchildren Deborah (Matt), Levi (Deidra), Erin (Kirk), Heather, Titus (Corina) and Angela (Bradly) along with 14 loving and precious great-grandchildren. He is survived by brothers Milton Kelley, Maurice Kelley, Randall Kelley, and Milas Kelley and sisters Rita Kelley, Donna Jean Smith and Linda Remillard.

Mr. Kelley Sr. was owner and operator of K&M Tool and Die which he started back in 1977. He was known to be a hard worker and a good business man in the community until retiring from the business in 2018. Mr. Kelley loved his church, his church family at Free Weslyan Church and helping missionaries and ministers. He loved spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. People knew him for having chickens and giving away fresh eggs to those he came into contact with as long as his health would allow. He always wanted to bring a smile to a person's face and make people happy.

Mr. Kelley Sr., is predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Kelley.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Kelley family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

Funeral services for Mr. Kelley will be private.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Dennis family, our community, and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.