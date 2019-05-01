LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor Jerry's life were conducted April 29, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

H. Jerry Rochester, 74, of 201 Annie Street, Apt. 33, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House. Born in Greenville he was a son of the late Charles Wilson and Bessie Whitehead Rochester.

He retired from Parker District and was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Ethel Green Rochester of the home; a daughter, Susie Owens (Kyle); two sons, Tim Rochester (Sherry), and Glenn Rochester (Debra); a sister, Shirley Bagwell (Harold); a brother, Charles Rochester (Beth); numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lilius Turner and Jeanette Saltz, a brother, Cleveland Rochester, and a great grandson, Church Jacob Outz.

The family will be at the home.