SIX MILE — Private funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Reese was Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Boyce Whitman. Burial will be at Gap Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

No visitation is planned.

Jesse Jason Reese, Jr., 85, of Six Mile, S.C., died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. Born in Cateechee, he was a son of the late Jesse Reese Sr. and Essie Morton Reese.

He retired from the School District of Pickens County where he worked many years at Liberty Middle School.

Jesse was a United States Army veteran and a member of Gap Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Margie "Sue" Reese of the home; a son, Dr. James Reese (Susan) of Easley; two daughters, Patricia Berkshire (Doug) of Central, Malinda Martin of Boiling Springs; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Jones, Kristen Martin, Jessica Rogers, Kyle Martin, Jason Reese, Abigail Hayes, Tennyson Chappell, Reagan Chappell, Benjamin Reese, and Lois Reese; also surviving are six great-grandchildren.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

