EASLEY — Mr. Jewel Paul Orr, 92, husband of the late Erlean Pridmore Orr, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, a son of the late Otis McCay Orr and the late Leona Ruth Childers Orr, Mr. Orr was the retired owner and operator of Orr's Appliance and was a member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church. He was a US Army Veteran having served in the Korean War.

Surviving are two sons, James Paul Orr (Tammy), and John Timothy Orr (Crystal), all of Easley; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Orr was predeceased by five siblings, John Orr, Malvin Orr, Ann Hawkins, Carroll Orr and Harold Orr. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Memorial services were held Monday, June 22, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. A livestream of the service is available at https://robinsonfuneralhomes.com/downtown-chapel-live/">Downtown Chapel Live Stream .

The family received friends Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Pathway Hospice, 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 201, Greenville, SC 29607.

