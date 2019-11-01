EASLEY — Mr. Jim Oliver Head, 84, husband of the late Shelba Tanner Head, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Toy Herbert Head, Sr., and the late Mary Berry Head, Mr. Head was a graduate of Clemson University where he received his B.S. degree in Textile Management, and was a retired Plant Manager with Alice Manufacturing Company, with 41 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church where he was a member of the Charles Mauldin Sunday school class. Mr. Head was a US Navy Veteran.

Jim was an avid Clemson fan and always had a smile on his face. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving are a son, Rev. Jim Head (Lynne) of Waxhaw, N.C.; two daughters, Sherry H. Lynch (Bill) of Greenville and Gena H. Roberts (Andrew) of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; a brother, Toy H. Head, Jr. of Greenville; four grandchildren, Matthew Roberts (Elizabeth), Ben Roberts, Katherine Bailey (Jonathan) and Laura Head; and five great-grandchildren, Kirra, Natalie, Leah, Makenna and Presley. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Head was predeceased by a grandson, Andrew Head; and a sister, Jeanette Burgess.

Funeral services were, Oct. 28, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with Rev. Dave Shorter and Rev. Jim Head officiating. Entombment followed in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family received friends on Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.