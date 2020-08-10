Jim Hendricks

1/1
LIBERTY —Mr. Spencer Hendricks, 75, of 277 Campground Road, son of the late James Alvin and Katherine Roper Hendricks, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Born in Pickens county and former resident of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he returned to Pickens in 2002. Mr. Hendricks was a retired Marine and butcher with a strong faith in Jesus Christ.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis Eugene Orr of Seneca and Ricky Joe Hendricks of Liberty; one sister, Daigle Hendricks Pointer of Westminister; one surviving brother, Charles Rick Hendricks, of Easley and predeceased brother, Johnny Hendricks formerly of Liberty.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two nieces and four nephews.

Celebration of life service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home with full military honors.

The family is at the residence.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Hendricks' honor to Wounded Warriors due to his love for service as well as St. Jude and Salvation Army.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
