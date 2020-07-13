Jimmy Allsep

SIX MILE — Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Allsep will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. conducted by Reverend Billy Ray Merck.

Jimmy Burke Allsep, Sr. 81, of Six Mile, S.C., died Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Anderson, he was the widower of Willimenia Smith Allsep and a son of the late Elbert Lee and Dovie Burk Allsep. Mr. Allsep was a United States Army veteran and was an electrician at Steel Heddle in Westminster where he retired after 20 years of service. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and water skiing were some of his favorites, but he especially loved gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a son, Jimmy B. Allsep, Jr. of Six Mile; a daughter, Sheila Moore (Phil) of Six Mile; three grandchildren, Travis Moore, Tara Garbarino (Matt) and Amber Allsep (Daniel); two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Brynn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lynn Allsep and two brothers, Donald Ray Allsep, John Wayne Allsep.

The family will be at the home.