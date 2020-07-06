Jimmy Burgess

EASLEY — Jimmy Keith Burgess, 61, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home.

Jimmy was born in Easley, a son of the late Bobby Joe and Bobbie Jean Smith Burgess. He was formerly employed with Flour Corporation as a certified welder.

Survivors include his sister, Ronda Jean (Jeannie B. Wilson) Burgess and his brother, Jeffery Dale Burgess.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry Phillip Burgess and Joey Griffin Burgess.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.