EASLEY — Mr. Jimmy Ray Moore, 62, husband of Robyn Hunter Moore, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Bitburg, Germany, a son of the late Heyward Cleveland Moore and the late Etta May Howard Moore, Mr. Moore retired from the Clemson University Police Department where he was disabled in the line of duty. He was an active member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where he belonged to the Redeemed Sunday school class.

Jimmy was an avid rock climber and loved being a member of the Easley Rescue Squad serving on the Mountain Rescue Team and the Dive Team. He loved children and was proud to serve as Chairman of the Friends of the Guardian ad Litem. Mr. Moore loved and adored his family, but his greatest love was for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The Lord blessed Jimmy and his family for many years, having allowed him to be the longest living heart transplant survivor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 44 years, are one son, John Cleveland Moore (Kelley) of Nashville, Tenn.; one daughter, Nicole Moore Hemphill (Adam) of Easley; four brothers, Floyd Glen Moore, Lloyd Lynn Moore (Rebecca), David Bruce Moore (Brenda), all of Easley, and Harold Cleveland Moore (Linda) of Lipan, Texas; three sisters, Corliss Faye Moore Burckhalter of North West, N.C., Darlene Ann Swann (Larry) of Dallas, Texas and Frances Olivia Moore of Greenville; and six grandchildren, Emma Grayce Hemphill, Reese Belle Moore, Anna Huntyr Hemphill, Reagan May Moore, Gavin Bryan Hemphill and Saige Carolina Moore.

Funeral services were July 9, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends on Tuesday prior to the service, at the church.

The family was at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Adam Hemphill.

Memorials may be made to the Easley Recreation Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 466, Easley, SC 29641.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.