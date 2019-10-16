CENTRAL — Jo Ann Ware Bell, 81, wife of James Henry Bell passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Abbeville County, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Iral Leonard Ware. Jo Ann was a graduate of Dixie High School and was a member of Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband she is survived by daughters, Lucretia Morgan (Jimmy Ratliff) of Seneca and Nancy Fleming (Tim) of Townville, S.C.; brother, Bill Ware of Level Land, S.C.; sister, Agnes Campbell; grandchildren, Christopher White of Miami, Fl, Brandon White of Easley, S.C., and Makala Satterfield of Anderson, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Rebekah White, Emmett White, Madelyn White, Josiah White, Alyssa White and Benjamin White.

In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was predeceased by a brother, Mack Ware; and a sister, Thelma Ware.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Molly Reddic and Rev. Alan Moore officiating.

Burial will follow in Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Wednesday at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Lawrence Chapel UMW or to MSA Hospice, Seneca, SC.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.