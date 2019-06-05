SIX MILE — Jo Ann Dillard Cochran, 87, formerly of Six Mile, moved to her final home in heaven on Saturday, June 1.

Born in Pickens County to James Austin Dillard Sr., and Nell Josephine Gaines Dillard, she was married for 49 years to William Harold (Bill) Cochran, Sr. of Six Mile.

Jo Ann was a graduate of Pickens High School, Mars Hill College, Stetson University, and also earned a master's degree from Clemson University. For many years, she taught in the Pickens County School System, at Easley Christian School, and at Tri County Technical College.

Jo Ann's priorities were simple – faith and family. A member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Six Mile, she was active in many areas of service in the church, including missions, teaching Sunday School, and beginning the church's prayer ministry. As a teacher, and as an advocate for the disadvantaged, she saw those roles as opportunities to love others practically in the name of Christ. She rarely, if ever, spoke about her acts of service to others, and never considered her work on behalf of others as anything out of the ordinary – it was just an outflowing of her faith and compassion.

A full-time mom for many years, Jo Ann loved her family and many friends. She encouraged, instructed, guided, and loved them all well. Known to be quiet, curious, and studious, she rarely was seen without a book in her hand. She also was known for fierce determination, a ready laugh, and a gentle, kind demeanor. In her latter years, she faced many challenges, but adapted and met them all with grace, courage, and a peaceful, joyful spirit.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cochran, her parents Nell and Austin Dillard, and her brother, James Austin (Jim) Dillard, Jr. She is survived by her son, William Harold (Hal) Cochran, Jr. of Clemson, and her daughter, Anita Cara Cochran of Chattanooga, Tenn. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, and the staff of the Willows of Easley, who have cared so well for her for the last nine years.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 5:30 until 8:30, and on Thursday from 2:00 until 2:45 at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home in Pickens. The service will be on Thursday at 3:00 at Dillard Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Rick Hayes and Rev. Ted Allston officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church International Mission Fund, or to Compassion International. https://www.actforcompassion.com/jo-ann-cochran.