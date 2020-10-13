1/
Jo Ann Phillips
EASLEY — Mrs. Jo Ann Meece Phillips, 76, wife of the late Noah Talmadge Phillips, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Born in Lexington, N.C., a daughter of the late Charles Arthur Meece and the late Natha Lee Harkins Meece, Mrs. Phillips was a longtime employee with Ballentine Hardware, and was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church where she belonged to the Joy Sunday School Class.

Surviving are her son, Buddy Talmadge Phillips (Debra) of Easley; two grandchildren, B.J. Phillips (Katie), and LeeAnne Phillips Moreno (Alex); and two great-grandchildren, Shelby Rose Phillips and Talmadge Kale Moreno.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Phillips was predeceased by a brother, Charles A. Meece, Jr.; and a sister, Annette Nealy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Jo Ann to the American Cancer Society of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley is assisting the family.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
