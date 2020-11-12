EASLEY — Jo Anne Satterfield Christopher, 82, of Easley, wife of Thomas G. Christopher, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Born in Six Mile, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edna Bagwell Satterfield. Mrs. Christopher graduated from Easley High School and retired from Engineered Custom Plastics. She was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was the Librarian.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas G. Christopher; son, Duane Eddy Christopher (Nancy) of Williamston; daughters, Laura Anne Garmon (Dennis) of Piedmont and Pamela Teresa Nelson (Doug) of Greenville. Mrs. Christopher is also survived by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and son, Thomas G. Christopher, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11-11:45 a.m. Friday at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Jones Avenue Baptist Church, 614 Ross Avenue, Easley, SC 29640, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org, or to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.

