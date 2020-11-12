1/1
Jo Anne Christopher
1938 - 2020
EASLEY — Jo Anne Satterfield Christopher, 82, of Easley, wife of Thomas G. Christopher, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Born in Six Mile, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edna Bagwell Satterfield. Mrs. Christopher graduated from Easley High School and retired from Engineered Custom Plastics. She was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was the Librarian.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas G. Christopher; son, Duane Eddy Christopher (Nancy) of Williamston; daughters, Laura Anne Garmon (Dennis) of Piedmont and Pamela Teresa Nelson (Doug) of Greenville. Mrs. Christopher is also survived by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and son, Thomas G. Christopher, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11-11:45 a.m. Friday at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Jones Avenue Baptist Church, 614 Ross Avenue, Easley, SC 29640, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org, or to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory - Powdersville Road, Easley.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace.
Betty Dacus
Friend
November 9, 2020
Pam, I am praying for you and all your family! You look like your mother (beautiful)! Love you!
Julie Knight
Friend
November 10, 2020
sorry for your loss. we will see her again soon.
Don and Geneva Garmon
Family
November 10, 2020
Our family are praying Mr Christopher and children for THE LORD in supplying your ever need in the days ahead. Mrs Christopher was my cousin, for her mother was my aunt. My father was John Willie Bagwell - Aunt Edna Satterfield brother.
Carl,Sharon and Cameron Bagwell
Family
November 10, 2020
All of our thoughts and prayers go to each and every family member. We love you all. Gary and Janet Lingefelt
Janet Lingefelt
Family Friend
