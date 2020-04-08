LIBERTY — Joan Masters Griffin, 69, of 5 Mills Avenue, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gainesville, Ga., she was a daughter of the late D.B. and Irene Franklin Masters. She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph Turner and his wife Mandi of Liberty and Jeff Turner and his wife Jeannie of Easley; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren with two more expected this year. She also leaves behind a brother, Bill Masters and his wife Gloria of Simpsonville and a sister, Donna Crawford and her husband Melvin of Liberty.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Danny Masters.

The family will be at their respective homes.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.