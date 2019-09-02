PICKENS — JoAnn Marie Monnikendam, 64, of Pickens, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Born in Elizabethtown, N.Y., she was the widow of Simon Monnikendam and a daughter of the late Wayne and Theresa Masse Thurber.

JoAnn loved all animals but especially dogs and her Washington Redskins.

Surviving are a son, Russell German (Jess) of Lake Stevens, Wash.; two sisters, Linda Sakadales and Sarah Thurber; a brother, Gary Thurber; also surviving are two grandchildren, Sierra and Benjamin.

She was predeceased by a brother, Mike Thurber.

The family will host memorial services at a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.