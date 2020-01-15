CENTRAL — Job Tillman "Jake" Hendricks, 68, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at his home in Central surrounded by his family.

Jake was born in Granite City, Ill., a son of the late Emory and Willie Sue Elrod Hendricks. He was a 1969 graduate of D.W. Daniel High School and was a 20 year veteran of the US Navy. Since his retirement from the Navy, Jake was a general heat and air conditioning contractor. He was a Mason, he enjoyed archery, hunting and fishing and loved the Clemson Tigers.

Surviving are his daughters, Kelly Rowland and husband, Brad of the home and Wendy Hendricks of Central; brother James Hendricks of Pickens; and sisters, Linda Taylor of Central, Nancy Durham and Margie Hoilman both of Six Mile, and Debbie Corder of Jefferson, S.C.; grandchildren, Tillman Phillips, Kate Rowland and Gracie Rowland.

In addition to his parents, Jake was predeceased by his loving wife, Linda Kelly Hendricks.

Funeral services were Sunday in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with burial with full military honors in Memory Gardens.

The family received friends on Saturday at the funeral home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.