EASLEY — Jody Ann Rogers, age 57, born in Keflavik, Iceland and daughter of the late Robert Nelson Franklin and Jacqueline Ann Combell Franklin was called home on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Ms. Rogers was born in Iceland while her father was serving in the military. She worked as a registered nurse working mostly in nursing homes. Ms. Rogers had a soft spot for the elderly and was considered selfless by those around her. She loved Clemson Football, all types of music, her murder mysteries and love stories. Ms. Rogers also enjoyed talking on the phone and was a fan of going to the beach. She was known for making her oyster dressing for her loving family at Christmas time.

Surviving are daughter Kacey Rogers and Kacey's daughter Wakely of Easley, South Carolina. Also survived by a grandson Noah Casto of Conestee. Ms. Rogers is survived by sisters Gwen Fern (Randy) of Jacksonville, Florida and Rhonda Edgeworth (Rich) of Daphne, Alabama and former husband and Kacey's dad Tim Rogers of Greensboro, North Carolina and Tim Davis of Easley, South Carolina

Ms. Rogers is predeceased by her son Justin Casto and brother Bobby Franklin.

A visitation will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed with a graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made on behalf of the family to Interim Hospice, 810 Powdersville Road, Suite B, Easley, South Carolina 29642.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Rogers family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.