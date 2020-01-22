PICKENS — Joe Edward Durham, 72, husband of Sharon Day Durham, passed from this life on Thursday Jan. 16, 2020.

Mr. Durham was born in Pickens County, a son of the late Lawrence R. and Flora Mae Stephens Durham. He was retired from The School District of Pickens County where he maintained HVAC equipment in the schools. Mr. Durham was a member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and he was a member of the Verna Mae Abercrombie Sunday School Class.

Joe was a people person and never met a stranger. He loved visiting and being a blessing to others, singing and spoiling his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sharon Durham, his son Scott A. Durham (Sabrina) of Westminster and his daughter Donna Wyatt (Shane) of Easley. His grandchildren include Michael Bates, Megan Wyatt, and Levi Durham. Also surviving are his siblings Claude Durham (Leola), Ken Durham (Barbara), Bonnie Bryson (Wade), and Roger Durham (Shari).

In addition to his parents, Mr. Durham was preceded in death by a brother, Ben Durham.

The family received friends on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge View Baptist Church. Services followed with The Reverend Dr. Stuart Houston officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the Durham family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge View Baptist Church, 745 Wolf Creek Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family is at the home.