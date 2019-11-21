EASLEY — Joe Horace Gilstrap, 75, of 200 Anne Drive, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Fleetwood Health & Rehab.

Born in Liberty, he was a son of the late J.B. and Annie Bell Stewart Gilstrap.

Surviving are a brother, Sammie Gilstrap of Pickens; two sisters, Martha Gibson of Walhalla, and Doris Burgess of Norris; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, David, Herbert, and Herman "Pete" Gilstrap.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No visitation is planned.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be left for the family by www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.