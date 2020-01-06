CENTRAL — Joel Maverick Davis, our little 18-month-old angel, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at our home.

He was the sweetest little boy who loved being with his family and playing with his brothers.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Cody Davis and Cassie Pilgrim Davis. He is also survived by two brothers, Levi and Huck; one aunt, B.J. Stoner (Sepp) and two uncles, Jaron and Jordan Dalton; grandparents, Darren and Sharon Pilgrim, Steve and Tina Davis, Eric and Susan Kilstrom; great-grandparents, Gladys Ellenburg, Barbara Barefoot, Elaine Pilgrim, Margaret Kilstrom, and Charles and Becky Johnston.

Funeral services to honor Joel's life were conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Liberty Mortuary. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Private burial will take place at Ramsey Creek Preserve at a later date.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.