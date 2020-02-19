PICKENS — Joey Edward Patterson, 55, of Pickens went to be with his Lord Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. Born in Pickens, he was the son of the late Thomas and Betty Patterson and husband of Karen Patterson.

Joey was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his Clemson Tigers play football.

Survivors include four daughters; Logan Patterson of Maudlin, S.C., Heather Kelley of Pickens, S.C., Kasey Abercrombie (Jeff) of Pickens, S.C., and Stephanie Childs of Townville, S.C. Joey also leaves seven grandchildren; Trevor Kelley, Anslei Kelley, Steven Spearman, Michael Swaykowski, Alexis Catlin, Charlee Grace Abercrombie and Taylor Abercrombie to share in his memory.

A graveside service was held Feb. 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be sent to Bible Baptist Church P.O. Box 1544 Pickens, SC, 29671.

Online condolence may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com