LIBERTY — John Rodger Anthony, strong and beloved father, husband, son, brother, grandfather, and step-grandfather died Aug. 14, 2020 at the age of 75 following a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.

Rodger was the son of the late Evelyn and Roy Anthony. He was adored by his wife, Erin Anthony and five brothers and sisters, Robert Anthony, Mary Childs (deceased) Martha Hendricks, Rickey Anthony, and David Anthony.

He was the father of two sons, John M. Anthony and Adam Joseph Anthony (deceased). He was the stepfather of Gregory Scott Bowers, Jr. and Brittany Bowers Fickling; three grandchildren, Steven Drake Anthony, Jordan Anthony, and Wyatt Gage Anthony; and four step-grandchildren, Miles and Davis Fickling, Oliver Bowers, and Maggie Rose Hakim. He had five brothers and sisters, Mary Childs (deceased) Martha Hendricks, Robert Anthony, Rickey Anthony, and David Anthony; several nieces and nephews; and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rodger attended Pickens High School in Pickens, S.C., Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., and the Bankers School of the South. A true patriot, he served his country by volunteering as a paratrooper in the Vietnam War. Rodger founded a very successful bank, Cornerstone National Bank in Easley with branches in Powdersville and Berea. During his long and successful career in banking, he made it possible for many businessmen and women to launch businesses in Pickens County.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens. The service will be limited to no more than 50 people, including family and staff members. The family requests that all guests wear a mask for the service and visitation.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service. Visitors will be able to speak with the family in intervals of no more than four people at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Helping Hands, 167 Brookbend Road, Central, SC 29630.

