EASLEY — Mr. John Henry Boyd, 73, husband of Saralee Armstrong Boyd, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Born in Ypsilanti, Mich., a son of the late John David Boyd and the late Velva Esther McDaniel Boyd, Mr. Boyd retired from Owens-Illinois with 47 years of service and was a member of Easley First Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post 52 and a US Army National Guard Veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 52 years, are two sons, John David Boyd (Kara) of Greenville, and Michael Andrew Boyd of Easley; a brother, James Lee Boyd (Terri) of Abingdon, Md.; and three grandchildren, Hannah Marie Boyd, Gabriel Noquiales Boyd and Ian Gryphon Boyd.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyd was predeceased by two sisters.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.