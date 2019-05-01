EASLEY — Mr. John Calvin Cooper, Jr., 90, husband of Margaret Gwendolyn "Gwen" Rampey Cooper, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late John Calvin Cooper, Sr., and the late Ada Morgan Cooper, Mr. Cooper was a graduate of Welcome High School and later attended Bob Jones University, Greenville Technical College and Furman University. John retired from Greenville - Spartanburg International Airport as an Air Traffic Controller with thirty plus years of service, and was a US Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean War in Greenland.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of thirty-one years, are three daughters, Karen McIntyre of Greenville, Lynn McKinney of Houston, Texas and Heather A. Howell of Pickens; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cooper was predeceased by a brother, Gary Cooper.

Graveside services were April 28, 2019 at Robinson Memorial Gardens, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 14 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.