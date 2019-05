EASLEY — John Robert "Bobby" Dapper, Jr. 62, passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019, at his home in Easley.

Born on May 2, 1957, Bobby loved nature and being outdoors.

He had a loving personality and enjoyed hot wheel toy cars.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.