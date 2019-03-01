EASLEY — John "Bobby" Robert Finley, 78, of Easley, husband of Sonja Pryor Finley, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Mr. Finley was born in Oconee County, a son of the late William Odis and Bernice Smith Finley. He was a 1958 graduate of Liberty High School, and he retired as a District Manager with United Life Insurance Company. Bobby was a member of Curtis Baptist Church in Augusta, GA, Bates Lodge No. 189 A.F.M., and was a Hejaz Shriner. Mr. Finley served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Finley enjoyed playing golf.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, Bobby is survived by one son, Charles Usry of Clemson; two brothers, Howard Finley (Phyllis) of Liberty and Arland Finley (Bobbie Mae) of North Augusta, Ga.; one sister, Ann Sports (Joe) of North Augusta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Finley was predeceased by one daughter, Jennifer Usry.

The family will host a private memorial service at a later date.

Family members give special thanks to all the nurses at Cottingham Hospice House and to Dr. Daniel Smith for their loving care. Memorials may be made in Bobby's memory to Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

