John Holloway

EASLEY — Mr. John Marshall Holloway, 85, husband of the late Betty Jean Bowens Holloway, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Born in Easley, S.C., he was a son of the late Ida Mae Robinson. Mr. Holloway worked at the Easley Hospital for many years and later worked with the Easley Recreation Department. Many also knew him from the work he did at the Flea Markets selling Avon.

Mr. Holloway loved sports and he loved people. Anyone that knew him knows what a kind and gentle spirit he was. He will be greatly missed by all of his family friends.

Surviving are a son, George Davis of Liberty; and numerous loving family and friends.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Holloway was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Jean Holloway Robinson.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

