LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor Mr. Hunter's life will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Golden Grove Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

John Bennett Hunter, Sr., 88, of 207 Apple Drive, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Liberty he was the widower of Lucille Posey Hunter and a son of the late Waldo and Jennie Sorrells Hunter. He was the owner/operator of T.E. Jones Furniture Store in Liberty for many years.

Mr. Hunter was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, and attended Golden Grove Wesleyan Church. He was a member of the Liberty Lions Club and the Frank D. Callaham American Legion Post #67.

Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Smith (Greg) of Pickens, Leesa Brothers (Bill) of Liberty, and Tracie Hamilton (Michael) of Central; a son, Bennett Hunter (Judy) of Liberty; his twin brother, Joe Hunter of Liberty; six grandchildren, Sandee Smith, William Brothers (Chelsea), Kimberly Nicholson, Addison Hamilton, Cain Hamilton, and Taylor Hamilton; seven great-grandchildren; also surviving are his good friend, Dorothy "Dot" Pilgrim, and a special niece and nephew, Rev. Lewis and Nancy Edwards.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Parker and Mary Jones, and two brothers, Jimmy Hunter and Charles Edwards.

The family will be at the home. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Golden Grove Wesleyan Church, Youth and Children Program, 7997 Moorefield Memorial Highway, Liberty SC 29657.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.