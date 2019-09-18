EASLEY — John William Inman, 65, went to be with his Lord Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 in Greenville. Born in Bakersfield, Calif., he is the son of the late Walter William Inman and Lillie Lydia Camus Inman, he was also the husband of Fran Inman.

John loved his family and his country, He served his country in both the United States Marine Corp and The United States Navy.

Survivors include his loving wife Fran of 35 years and also two sons; Wayne Carroll of Kent, Wash., Sunny Inman of Easley, S.C., two daughters; Courtney Inman of Easley, S.C., Amie Mitchell (Mark) of Seaside, Ore., and a brother; Jimmy Heckman of Las Vegas, Nev. John also leaves 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren to share in his memory.

In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by a brother Danny Inman, and a sister, Jackie Heckman.

A memorial service was held 3 p.m. Sept. 17, 2019 at Jones Avenue Baptist Church in Easley with the Reverend Zach Shaw officiating. The family received friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to The in John's name.

