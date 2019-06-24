PICKENS — John Dennis Jenkins, 63, of Pickens, S.C., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was a one-of-kind, respectful and honest man, born to the late George and Lucille Jenkins. He earned a Master's Degree from Furman University, and was a master electrician.

John, the "gentle giant", loved bowling and was very good at it. If you needed a tire changed on your car, he could lift it off the ground without using a jack. He attended Maranatha Baptist Church and was a prayer warrior.

He is survived by the love of his life, Kelly Anders; six children, Mitzi Ramsey, Amanda Montelongo, Brook Harris, Billy Alexander, Angela Roland, Rhonda Roland; four grandchildren, Hannah, Delano, Cooper, JJ; one brother, Jack Jenkins; and three special friends, Jim, Janice, and Newman. He also fostered many more children and was fond of the girls at United Community Bank in Easley, and the people at The Corner Drugstore.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. A graveside service will also be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Donations may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church in Easley, S.C.

Online condolences may be sent online to www.Dillardfunerals.com.