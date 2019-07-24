EASLEY — Mr. John David Keith, Sr., 73, husband of Sally Richards Keith, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.

Born in Greenville, a son of the late Richard E. Keith, Sr. and the late Hattie Price Keith, Mr. Keith was employed by Michelin for 35 years. He enjoyed watching TV, especially mystery shows, going to Myrtle Beach and spending time with his family. He proudly served our country in the US Army.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 47 years, is one son, John David Keith, Jr.; and one daughter, Tammy Michelle Keith.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Keith was predeceased by three brothers, James Keith, Richard Keith, Jr., and Ray E. Keith, Sr.; and one sister, Anna Rose Keith.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends following the graveside service.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the , .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.