John McClellan

EASLEY — Mr. John Morris McClellan, 86, of Frank Street, formerly of Regent Drive, Greenville, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Born in Seneca, S.C., the son of the late Allen Lee McClellan and Lola Smith McClellan.

John was a graduate of Easley High School and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Furman University. He was a teacher and counselor with the School District of Greenville County, later worked as a pharmacy technician with McLeskey-Todd Pharmacy in Travelers Rest and worked part-time for Robinson Funeral Home. John was a member of Easley First Baptist Church and US Air Force Veteran.

Surviving are a sister, Thelma M. Pepper of Easley; a niece, Margie Pepper Vest of Easley; a nephew, Jeffery Lee Pepper (Cindy) of Easley; two great-nieces, two great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a sister, Doris K. McClellan.

Private graveside services will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, Generations to Come, 300 E. 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

The family is at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & CrematoryDowntown, Easley.