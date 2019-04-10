EASLEY — John Alton McDaniel Jr., 55, of Easley, passed away on Thursday April 4 2019 in Pickens County.

Born on May 13 1963 in Winston-Salem, N.C., he was the son of John and Joan McDaniel. He was a graduate of Liberty High School and was currently employed with Moller Tech in Elberton, Ga. John was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved waterfalls, sightseeing, and vegetable gardening. He also enjoyed collecting old cameras and traveling with his wife Marie. One of their most recent vacations was spent in Paris, France together.

Also surviving is one daughter, Jenny Turner (Cody) and their daughter Allie, four step-children, Ashley Fronabarger (Derek) and their son Sebastien, Weston Moore (Julia), Carson Moore, and Shelby Moore, and one sister, Kim Pace (Curt).

The family will receive friends on Wednesday April 10 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Pickens County Humane Society at 500 Five Forks Rd., Liberty, SC 29657.