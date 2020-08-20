John McManis

PICKENS — John Eugene McManis, 85, husband of Marjorie Young McManis, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Mr. McManis was born in Knox County, Ohio a son of the late John Earl and Erma Jean Shaffer McManis. He was retired from Ryobi Manufacturing in Pickens where he worked as an Engineering Auditor. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marjorie McManis, sons, Michael Eugene McManis (Kathy), Douglas Ray McManis, Larry Allen McManis (Sharon), and Scott Brian McManis (Tammy). Also surviving are grandchildren, Steven McManis, Alicia Owens (Stephen), Timothy McManis (Cayce), Brian Tyler McManis (Breanna), and Kyle Edward McManis (Katie) and great-grandchildren, Michaela, Taylor, Kate, Kayden, and Grady and a brother, Charles V. McManis

In addition to his parents, Mr. McManis was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Stacy McManis.

Services will be private.

The family is at the home.