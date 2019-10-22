EASLEY — John Herman Morgan, 78, passed from this life on Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Greenville.

Mr. Morgan was born in Ohio, a son of the late Herman and Naomi Morgan and Ellis and Dorothy Marie Davis. He was retired from The U.S. Army after twenty years of service and later worked for Platt Saco Lowell, Alice Manufacturing and Milliken.

Survivors include his second wife, Ruby Johnson Morgan, daughters, Gina Acosta of Harriman, Tenn., Angela Morgan of Easley, Patricia Talbert of Gray Court, and Donna Marie Buck (Ray) of Harriman, Tenn., step son David Webb of Greenville and brothers-in-law, Michael Paetrow and Thomas Paetrow.

Also surviving are siblings Harvey Morgan, Ellis Davis, Jr., Judy Finley, Joe Davis, Charles Davis, Michael Davis, Bruce Davis, Doug Morgan, Jeanne Thomas, and Richard Davis. Also surviving are grandchildren Theodore, Martin, April, Jessy, Chris, Carlos, and Jose and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his first wife, Christa Gisela Berlejung Morgan and his son, Theodore Morgan, and siblings Marcella Davis and Elmer Davis.

A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. The family will greet friends and family following the service at the home.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Memorials may be made to the at or to the at