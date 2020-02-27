PICKENS — John Alfred Morgan 87, husband of the late Shelby Jean Gilstrap Morgan, passed from this life on Sunday Feb. 23, 2020.

Mr. Morgan was born in Pickens County a son of the late Lyston and Ethel Lawrence Morgan. He was retired from Winn Dixie Stores as a truck driver and he was a member of Morningstar Independent Baptist Church and attended Pickens Independent Baptist Church. Mr. Morgan served his country by serving in the U. S. Army.

Survivors include sons Brian Morgan (Melinda) of Pickens and Roger Morgan (Cindy) of Pickens and a daughter Wanda Hunt (Darryl) of Greenville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Travis Morgan, Amanda Tallman, Jessica Taylor, Jonathan Gravley, Ashlee Thompson, Jake Gravley, Daniel Morgan and Rebekah Morgan and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by four sisters and six brothers. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

The family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020 from 2-3:15 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:30 p.m. with The Reverends David Ellenburg, Roland Bearden and Roger Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers Wendy Carver and Teena Chiarello for their wonderful love and care during his last days.

The family is at the home.