MARIETTA, Ga. — November 27, 1936 - August 16, 2019. Mr. Owens, known as Garnet to his South Carolina family, and affectionately as Papa John to his Georgia family, passed away at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga.

Garnet was born in Seneca, S.C., on Nov. 27, 1936, to William Ray and Mary Inez Patricia Owens. Garnet was the last surviving of the nine children born to his parents. Garnet attended Easley High School where he played football and met, then married, the mother of his children. Garnet entered the United States Army as a young man, before settling down to raise his family.

Professionally, John dabbled in various ventures including furniture sales and a real estate development venture. At the time of his retirement, John was an owner of Atlanta Baggage Express, pleasing busy travelers by reuniting them with their misplaced luggage.

Known to all as having a sweet, welcoming heart, Papa John was kind to not only his natural and bonus families, but to all relations and friends of his myriad family members. Papa John favored cigars, poker, South Carolina College Football, country music, children and sweets. No one who knew Papa John is without a memory of him enjoying a bowl of ice cream, a piece of cake, or a slice of Mrs. Edwards lemon pie.

Mr. Owens was predeceased by his eldest son, John Garnet Owens, Jr., and is survived by his wife of many years, Barbara Harper Owens, as well as his son, Walter Ray Owens. Through his two sons, Papa John is survived by three granddaughters. Garnet Elise Owens, Chelsea Claire Owens, and Margaret Louise Owens have collectively provided him with four great grandchildren; William Desmond, Adrian Lestat, Hazel Jayn, and Juniper Vera Lane.

Owing to his marriage to Barbara, Papa John was also blessed to be loved and survived by Carolyn and Jerry Styles; Susan, Chris, Matthew, Jacqueline, and Blake and Luke Rusch; and Brenda, Jim and Jacob Kunkle.

A memorial service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Due to cemetery limitations, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a veterans charity like the Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org).

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of John Garnet Owens, please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post tributes.