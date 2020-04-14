LIBERTY — John Wesley Stonell, 77, of 102 Pine Knoll Road, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, S.C., he was the widower of Annette Stonell and a son of the late John and Ida Jordan Stonell.

He retired from Central Textiles and was a member of Central Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are a son, Matt Stonell (DeeAnna) of Liberty; a daughter, Lisa Bryant of Georgia; two sisters, Allie Calvert and Nancy Turner; three brothers, Melvin Stonell, Rev. Raymond Stonell, and Pete Stonell; also surviving are four grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Stonell, and Cody and Colton Bryant.

Due to the COVID19 health crisis and CDC guidelines for social distancing, private graveside services will be conducted at Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.