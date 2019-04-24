LIBERTY — Memorial services to honor the life of Mr. Tillotson will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Calumet Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Richard Elwin Tillotson, 78, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Montpeleir, Vermont he was a son of the late Albert Ray and Alice Poland Tillotson.

He worked as a police officer in Weare, New Hampshire and later retired from AT&T. Throughout his career he was a broadcast engineer for the television & radio stations including Channel 29 ETV, and Channel 16 both on Paris Mountain.

Mr. Tillotson loved to fly and was a HAM radio operator. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and served in military intelligence and was a member of the Frank D. Callaham American Legion Post # 67 where he was the Chaplain.

He was a member of Calumet Baptist Church where he taught the Pace Bible Sunday School Class and also helped with the Youth Class.

Richard was a longtime member of the Sam Poe Masonic Lodge # 284 AFM.

Surviving are his wife, Kathaleen Reynolds Tillotson of the home; four sons, James Shannon Tillotson (Christine) of Dallas, Ga., John Paul Tillotson of Hudson, Fla., Casey Andrew Tillotson of Liberty, and David Ray Tillotson (Martha) of Easley; a brother, Norman Kent Tillotson (Linda) of Easley; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Calumet Baptist Church, Youth Ministry, 400 S. Peachtree Street, Liberty SC 29657.

The family will be at the home.