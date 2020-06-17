EASLEY — John Tobin Wall, age 73, of Easley, S.C., passed away on June 13, 2020.

John was born on May 2, 1947 to Captain William Wall and Ida Chandler Wall in Denver, Colo., and in childhood resided in Biloxi, Miss., Tachikawa, Japan, Summit, N.Y., Sembach, Germany, Valdosta, Ga., and Orlando, Fla. He graduated from William R. Boone High School in Orlando in 1965, going on to receive a degree in accounting from Massey Business College in Jacksonville, Fla. After graduating, he resided in Jacksonville, Florida and Melbourne, Florida before moving to Easley, S.C.

John worked as a mechanic and electrician for many years, employed by Michelin, Square D Company among others. He was a member of Mensa and the Upstate SC Writers Guild, where his writing was published multiple times.

In 1977, he met Janice Dillard, and they wed in 1978, going on to have three children, Katherine (born and deceased in 1980) Michael Wall, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Martha Wall, of Chicago, Ill. John, whose pen-name was JT and was known as John, Paya, Dad, and Gwampa, loved music, fishing, writing, reading, his family, and his many cats and dogs. He is remembered as an enthusiastic student of life, history, and the natural world, and as a man of gentleness, intelligence, honesty, and wit. He enjoyed going to his favorite restaurants, playing guitar and ukele, the music of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Paul Simon, interacting in memorable ways with friends and family, and the beautiful outdoors of Upstate S.C., where he often fished and canoed.

A man who overcame many obstacles in life, he imparted many lessons to his children, including that in the face of hardship, "it ain't nothin but a thang."

John is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his sister, Kathy, of Dummerston, Vt., his brother Bill, of Mexico, Mo., his brother Michael, of Salt Lake City, Utah; his two children Michael (Julie) and Martha, and five grandchildren, Angela, Ryan Tobin, Hannah, Jackson, and Joanie.

Memorials may be made to your County Humane Society of choice in memory of John.

A memorial service will be announced for a later date.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Wall family.

