AUGUSTA, Ga. — Johnny Walker Bagwell, 90, husband of 69 years to the late Jacquline Adkins Bagwell, entered into rest Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.

Private graveside services will be held from Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mr. Bagwell, son of the late Elizabeth Freeman Bagwell and Tandy Bagwell, was born in Easley, S.C., and served for 22 years in the United States Army. He was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class, and also taught the class for many years. He was also a member of the church's Administrative Board. He served as President of the Georgia State Lions Club and was also a member of the local Lions Club, and the Shriners Club. He was the owner and president of Professional Polygraph from 1978 until 1990.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Bagwell.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Bagwell (Eddie); his daughter, Pam Pyles (Don); his son in law, Chuck Cornelius; his grandchildren, Stevi Shaw (Patrick), Steven Cody Bagwell (Evelyn), Ashley Cornelius, Marc Cornelius, and Tracey Miller (Geoff); six great-grandchildren; his sister in law, Caroline Lark; and many nieces and nephews.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, STE A, Evans, GA 30809.

