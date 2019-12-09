EASLEY — Johnny V Hester, 80, of Easley, S.C., passed away on Monday Dec. 2, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital of Greenville.

Born on Sept. 1, 1939 in Oconee County, S.C., he was the son of the late Clayton and Sally Hester, the husband of Bobbie Jean Hester, and the brother of Barbara Ann Arnold and Louise Granger.

He also was also predeceased by his three brothers: LD, Marcus, and Charlie and his one sister: Nelly. He is a member of Smith Chapel in Liberty, S.C.

Johnny worked as a technician at the Alice Plants of Easley and enjoyed bee keeping, hunting, and spending time with his family.

He survived by his three sons: Clay and Glenda Hester, Matt and Gina Hester, and Todd and Donna Hester. He also survived by his three daughters: Lynn and Bobby Shope, Tracy Todd, and Paula and Steven Stancell. Johnny was very blessed and had 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens, S.C.

Donations will be accepted at the Pickens County Museum and or the Haygood Mill of Pickens.

A private ceremony will be held for the family at a later date.